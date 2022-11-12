Sundaram Brake Linings reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.64 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.95% to Rs 86.78 croreNet Loss of Sundaram Brake Linings reported to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.95% to Rs 86.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 68.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales86.7868.90 26 OPM %-2.110.77 -PBDT-2.270.86 PL PBT-3.76-0.61 -516 NP-3.64-0.55 -562
