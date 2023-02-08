Imagicaaworld Entertainment reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.99 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 123.36% to Rs 72.01 croreNet profit of Imagicaaworld Entertainment reported to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 59.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 123.36% to Rs 72.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales72.0132.24 123 OPM %40.5235.30 -PBDT29.88-36.30 LP PBT6.99-59.37 LP NP6.99-59.37 LP
