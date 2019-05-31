IMC Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Grovy India standalone net profit rises 3300.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Tulive Developers standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Apex Capital and Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Computer Point standalone net profit declines 43.75% in the December 2018 quarter
Mitshi India standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of IMC Finance reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 62.50% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.010 0 0.060.16 -63 OPM %-4200.000 --800.00-25.00 - PBDT-0.42-0.13 -223 -0.48-0.04 -1100 PBT-0.42-0.13 -223 -0.48-0.04 -1100 NP-0.42-0.13 -223 -0.48-0.04 -1100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU