IMF Raises India Growth Projection

-
ALSO READ
IMF Says Farm Bills Have Potential To Represent A Significant Step Forward For Agricultural Reforms In India
India Severely Affected By Pandemic But Gradually Recovering Says IMF
Manufacturing Sector Spearheading Growth Recovery Says RBI Governor
Indian Economy Still Trying To Flatten Pandemic Curve Says IMF
Comfortable External Balance Position Key Source Of Resilience In Recent Months For India Says RBI Governor
-
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday upgraded its FY22 growth projection for India to 12.5% from 11.5% estimated in January. However, the global lender cautioned that the forecast hasn't factored in the severe downside risks arising from the country's ongoing second wave of covid-19. The world economy is set to grow 6.0 percent this year and 4.4 percent next year, IMF said. The global lender raised the global growth forecasts amid high uncertainty and warned of divergent impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic such as sharply rising income inequality.
In a January update to the WEO, the IMF had projected growth of 5.5 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively. The latest projections were also stronger than those in the October WEO report. The upgrade reflects the additional fiscal support in a few large economies and the anticipated vaccine-powered recovery in the second half of the year, the lender said. The global economy contracted an estimated 3.3 percent in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic savaged economic activity across the world.
Unprecedented policy response in the form of monetary and fiscal stimulus likely made the Covid-19 recession less severe than the 2008 global financial crisis, the report said. The collapse would have been three times worse without the swift support. However, the IMF warned of severe divergent impacts from the pandemic. The report said income inequality is set to increase significantly because of the pandemic and unequal setbacks in schooling compound the problem.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU