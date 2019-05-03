GMR Rajahmundry Energy successfully executes Resolution Plan

-
ALSO READ
GMR doesn't account for Chhattisgarh power plant's Rs 2,250 cr diminution, defends move
GMR Hyderabad International to raise USD 300 mn in international bond market
GMR's $300mn bond to fund Hyderabad airport expansion
GMR Infra arm raises Rs 225.6 cr in debt
Tata, GIC, SSG to buy stake in GMR's airport unit
-
On 03 May 2019GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GIL), is pleased to announce execution of a bilateral Resolution plan between its Associate Company, GMR Rajahmundry Energy Ltd. (GREL) & the GREL Lenders. The key features of the Resolution Plan are: > The Resolution Plan has been approved by 100% of Lenders > The existing Debt of Rs. 2353 crore has been brought down to a Sustainable Debt of Rs. 1412 crores > Against above sustainable debt of Rs 1412.Crs, GMR Group has already infused an amount of Rs. 395 crore towards meeting 20% of principal towards repayment of the sustainable debt and the interest servicing obligations of GREL for the first year. > This leaves balance outstanding Sustainable debt of Rs 1130 crs carrying a floating rate of 9.% p.a repayable over 20 years. > The balance debt of Rs. 941 crore has been converted into Long Dated Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPS) carrying 0.1% which is repayable from 17th to the 20th year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU