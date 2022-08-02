Zomato Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd and Venkys (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 August 2022.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, Nazara Technologies Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd and Venkys (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 August 2022.

Zomato Ltd soared 17.58% to Rs 54.5 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 642.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd spiked 16.83% to Rs 510.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15778 shares in the past one month.

Nazara Technologies Ltd surged 12.40% to Rs 715.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55660 shares in the past one month.

Indigo Paints Ltd spurt 10.26% to Rs 1551.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5441 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1926 shares in the past one month.

Venkys (India) Ltd rose 8.90% to Rs 2393.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36194 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3641 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)