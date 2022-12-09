Yes Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Central Bank of India and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 December 2022.

Yes Bank Ltd soared 14.08% to Rs 20.25 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 878.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 128.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd spiked 9.17% to Rs 26.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd surged 9.08% to Rs 114.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India gained 7.28% to Rs 33.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 102.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd advanced 6.00% to Rs 548.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38665 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11995 shares in the past one month.

