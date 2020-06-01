Vindhya Telelinks standalone net profit declines 32.58% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.69% to Rs 459.09 croreNet profit of Vindhya Telelinks declined 32.58% to Rs 28.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.69% to Rs 459.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 601.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.76% to Rs 126.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.13% to Rs 1883.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2095.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales459.09601.58 -24 1883.192095.37 -10 OPM %13.6814.89 -13.8116.21 - PBDT40.7269.67 -42 182.05276.80 -34 PBT35.7464.68 -45 161.32256.90 -37 NP28.2341.87 -33 126.90168.66 -25
