Vindhya Telelinks standalone net profit declines 32.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.69% to Rs 459.09 crore

Net profit of Vindhya Telelinks declined 32.58% to Rs 28.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.69% to Rs 459.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 601.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.76% to Rs 126.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 168.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.13% to Rs 1883.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2095.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

