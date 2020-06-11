Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 41.38% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit rises 88.37% in the December 2019 quarter
Kumbhat Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Global Offshore Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.37 crore in the December 2019 quarter
MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 21.40% in the December 2019 quarter
Team Lease Services consolidated net profit rises 0.79% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 25.93% to Rs 2.38 croreNet profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services declined 41.38% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.93% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.08% to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 8.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.381.89 26 8.778.12 8 OPM %-203.36-4.76 --42.30-10.10 - PBDT0.800.33 142 3.241.98 64 PBT0.750.27 178 2.941.75 68 NP0.170.29 -41 2.091.77 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU