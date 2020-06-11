Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 41.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 25.93% to Rs 2.38 crore

Net profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services declined 41.38% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.93% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.08% to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 8.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

