Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 41.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 25.93% to Rs 2.38 crore

Net profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services declined 41.38% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 25.93% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.08% to Rs 2.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.00% to Rs 8.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.381.89 26 8.778.12 8 OPM %-203.36-4.76 --42.30-10.10 - PBDT0.800.33 142 3.241.98 64 PBT0.750.27 178 2.941.75 68 NP0.170.29 -41 2.091.77 18

First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 16:43 IST

