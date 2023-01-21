Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 41.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.88% to Rs 4.32 crore

Net profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services declined 41.47% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.88% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.325.4630.32-16.672.363.232.273.181.752.99

