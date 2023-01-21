Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 41.47% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Varanium Cloud standalone net profit rises 108.46% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 20.88% to Rs 4.32 crore

Net profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services declined 41.47% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.88% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.325.46 -21 OPM %30.32-16.67 -PBDT2.363.23 -27 PBT2.273.18 -29 NP1.752.99 -41

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 16:15 IST

