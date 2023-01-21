Jasch Industries standalone net profit declines 40.51% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.05% to Rs 57.16 croreNet profit of Jasch Industries declined 40.51% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.05% to Rs 57.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales57.1662.85 -9 OPM %8.9614.59 -PBDT6.209.69 -36 PBT5.398.94 -40 NP3.956.64 -41
