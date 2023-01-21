JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Yes Bank consolidated net profit declines 79.28% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Jasch Industries standalone net profit declines 40.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.05% to Rs 57.16 crore

Net profit of Jasch Industries declined 40.51% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.05% to Rs 57.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales57.1662.85 -9 OPM %8.9614.59 -PBDT6.209.69 -36 PBT5.398.94 -40 NP3.956.64 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 16:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU