Jasch Industries standalone net profit declines 40.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Jasch Industries declined 40.51% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.05% to Rs 57.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.57.1662.858.9614.596.209.695.398.943.956.64

