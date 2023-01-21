Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.80 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 1357.14% to Rs 3.06 croreNet Loss of Lakhotia Polyesters (India) reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1357.14% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.060.21 1357 OPM %-16.34-9.52 -PBDT-0.64-0.14 -357 PBT-0.67-0.17 -294 NP-0.80-0.16 -400
