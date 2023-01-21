Varanium Cloud standalone net profit rises 108.46% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Varanium Cloud Ltd's Rs 36.60 crore public issue on NSE EMERGE platform opens for subscription on September 16
Wipro, Cisco partners to deliver hybrid cloud as-a-service
HCL Tech expands partnership with Google Cloud
365squared signs exclusive agreement with Uganda Telecommunications Corporation
Telecom stocks in action after TRAI data
-
Sales rise 432.02% to Rs 109.49 croreNet profit of Varanium Cloud rose 108.46% to Rs 29.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 432.02% to Rs 109.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales109.4920.58 432 OPM %36.1892.18 -PBDT39.6118.97 109 PBT39.5318.96 108 NP29.5814.19 108
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU