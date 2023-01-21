Varanium Cloud standalone net profit rises 108.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 432.02% to Rs 109.49 crore

Net profit of Varanium Cloud rose 108.46% to Rs 29.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 432.02% to Rs 109.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.109.4920.5836.1892.1839.6118.9739.5318.9629.5814.19

