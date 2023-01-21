JUST IN
Varanium Cloud standalone net profit rises 108.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 432.02% to Rs 109.49 crore

Net profit of Varanium Cloud rose 108.46% to Rs 29.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 432.02% to Rs 109.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales109.4920.58 432 OPM %36.1892.18 -PBDT39.6118.97 109 PBT39.5318.96 108 NP29.5814.19 108

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 16:14 IST

