Index Of Industrial Production Contracts 8%, Manufacturing Output Weighs

India's industrial production, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), contracted for the sixth month in a row in August on poor performance of manufacturing and mining sectors. The index of industrial production contracted by 8% in August.

The manufacturing sector production dropped by 8.6%, while the output of mining and power contracted 9.8% and 1.8%, respectively. The IIP contraction in July has been revised to -10.8% from the -10.4% reported in the provisional data.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)