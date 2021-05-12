Index Of Industrial Production Spurts 22.4% In March

The government released Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) today. For the month of March 2021, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 143.4, witnessing a growth of 22.4% on in March 2021.

The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of March 2021 stand at 139.0, 140.4 and 180.0 respectively. As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 144.8 for Primary Goods, 103.0 for Capital Goods, 152.3 for Intermediate Goods and 154.3 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of March 2021. Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 128.9 and 155.2 respectively for the month of March 2021.

