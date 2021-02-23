GOI Announces Sales Of Four Dated Securities For A Notified Amount of Rs 24,000 crore

The government of India (GoI) has announced the Sale (Re-issue) of (i) 4.48% Government Security, 2023 for a notified amount of Rs 4,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (ii) GoI Floating Rate Bonds, 2033 for a notified amount of Rs 4,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, (iii) 6.22% Government Security, 2035 for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction, and (iv) 6.67% Government Security, 2050 for a notified amount of Rs 5,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore against each of the above securities. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, on February 26, 2021 (Friday). The auction will be conducted using uniform price method for 6.22% GS 2035 and multiple price method for 4.48% GS 2023, GoI FRB 2033 and 6.67% GS 2050. Up to 5% of the notified amount of the sale of the securities will be allotted to eligible individuals and Institutions as per the Scheme for Non-Competitive Bidding Facility in the Auction of Government Securities.

