India Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.40 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.63% to Rs 1176.40 crore

Net loss of India Cements reported to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 25.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.63% to Rs 1176.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1603.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 162.62% to Rs 50.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.12% to Rs 5186.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5770.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1176.401603.36 -27 5186.455770.37 -10 OPM %6.1111.69 -11.4710.84 - PBDT11.80114.99 -90 293.29314.50 -7 PBT-54.9747.19 PL 37.3949.76 -25 NP-10.4025.81 PL 50.1619.10 163

Wed, June 24 2020. 13:53 IST

