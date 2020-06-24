Precision Camshafts standalone net profit rises 4.48% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Precision Camshafts standalone net profit rises 205.79% in the December 2019 quarter
Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit rises 3136.67% in the December 2019 quarter
JSL Industries standalone net profit declines 34.48% in the March 2020 quarter
Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 4.93% in the March 2020 quarter
Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit declines 13.48% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 11.26% to Rs 109.04 croreNet profit of Precision Camshafts rose 4.48% to Rs 21.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.26% to Rs 109.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 122.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 67.91% to Rs 72.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.53% to Rs 442.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 423.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales109.04122.87 -11 442.89423.69 5 OPM %23.0331.38 -22.5023.28 - PBDT28.0940.74 -31 117.86112.67 5 PBT15.6328.45 -45 66.9765.72 2 NP21.4620.54 4 72.0542.91 68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU