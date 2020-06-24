Precision Camshafts standalone net profit rises 4.48% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 11.26% to Rs 109.04 crore

Net profit of Precision Camshafts rose 4.48% to Rs 21.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.26% to Rs 109.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 122.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.91% to Rs 72.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.53% to Rs 442.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 423.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales109.04122.87 -11 442.89423.69 5 OPM %23.0331.38 -22.5023.28 - PBDT28.0940.74 -31 117.86112.67 5 PBT15.6328.45 -45 66.9765.72 2 NP21.4620.54 4 72.0542.91 68

