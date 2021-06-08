India Committed To Achieve 15% Share Of Natural Gas In Primary Energy Mix By 2030

-
Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan stated today that India has committed to achieve 15% share of natural gas in the primary energy mix by 2030 for a more sustainable energy use which will help reduce environmental pollution, fulfil India's commitment to COP-21. Greater use of natural gas will reduce dependence on fossil fuel and consequently reduce import bill and import dependence, he added.
Pradhan said that the Ministry is pushing for greater adoption and utilisation of cleaner and greener fuel including Hydrogen, CBG, Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) and LNG. India has launched the E-100 pilot project for production and distribution of ethanol across the country and is committed to meeting its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by 2025.
