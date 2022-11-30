India continues to make strides in the world of manufacturing: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness on phone exports getting more than double year on year (YoY) in April to October. In India, mobile phone exports raced past the USD 5-billion mark within 7 months. This is more than double of USD 2.2 billion that India clocked in the same period last year, Union Minister Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar noted. PM Modi said that India continues to make strides in the world of manufacturing.

