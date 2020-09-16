India Exports Shrink 12.6% In August

India's overall exports including Merchandise and Services in April-August2020-21 are estimated to be USD 182.13billion, exhibiting a negative growth of (-)19.32per cent over the same period last year. Overall imports in April-August 2020-21 are estimated to be USD 167.94billion, exhibiting a negative growth of (-) 38.00per cent over the same period last year.

Exports in August 2020 were USD22.70 billion, as compared to USD25.99 billion in August 2019, exhibiting a negative growth of (-)12.66per cent. In Rupee terms, exports were Rs. 1,69,513.81crore in August2020, as compared to Rs. 1,84,921.23crore in August2019, registering a negative growth of (-)8.33per cent. Cumulative value of exports for the period April-August 2020-21 was USD97.66billion (Rs.7,35,835.87crore) as against USD133.14billion (Rs.9,28,243.85crore) during the period April-August 2019-20, registering a negative growth of (-)26.65per cent in Dollar terms (negative growth of (-)20.73per cent in Rupee terms).

Imports in August 2020 were USD29.47billion (Rs.2,20,083.69crore), which is a decline of(-) 26.04per cent lower in Dollar terms and (-) 22.38per cent in Rupee terms over imports of USD39.85billion (Rs2,83,530.41crore) in August2019. Cumulative value of imports for the period April-August 2020-21 was USD118.38billion (Rs.8,91,978.43crore), as against USD210.39billion (Rs.14,66,659.90crore) during the period April-August 2019-20, registering a negative growth of (-)43.73per cent in Dollar terms and a negative growth of (-)39.18per cent in Rupee terms.

