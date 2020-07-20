India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 82.05% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.63% to Rs 3.25 croreNet profit of India Finsec rose 82.05% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.253.72 -13 OPM %71.3844.62 -PBDT1.310.68 93 PBT1.230.63 95 NP0.710.39 82
