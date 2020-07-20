India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 82.05% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.63% to Rs 3.25 crore

Net profit of India Finsec rose 82.05% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.63% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.253.7271.3844.621.310.681.230.630.710.39

