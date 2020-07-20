JUST IN
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.91% to Rs 2520.30 crore

Net profit of ACC declined 40.54% to Rs 270.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 455.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.91% to Rs 2520.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4059.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2520.304059.28 -38 OPM %20.8519.29 -PBDT565.78819.49 -31 PBT403.11672.63 -40 NP270.92455.64 -41

Mon, July 20 2020. 17:38 IST

