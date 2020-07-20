ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.91% to Rs 2520.30 crore

Net profit of ACC declined 40.54% to Rs 270.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 455.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.91% to Rs 2520.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4059.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2520.304059.2820.8519.29565.78819.49403.11672.63270.92455.64

