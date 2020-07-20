ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma Science reports consolidated net loss of Rs 203.93 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises shares tank nearly 14 pc after Q4 earnings
Beekay Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 32.41% in the December 2019 quarter
Piramal reports 20 pc hike in Q3 profit at Rs 724 crore
Piramal Enterprises Q3 profit surges 20 pc to Rs 724 cr
-
Sales decline 37.91% to Rs 2520.30 croreNet profit of ACC declined 40.54% to Rs 270.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 455.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 37.91% to Rs 2520.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4059.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2520.304059.28 -38 OPM %20.8519.29 -PBDT565.78819.49 -31 PBT403.11672.63 -40 NP270.92455.64 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU