Investment & Precision Castings standalone net profit declines 76.32% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.62% to Rs 22.99 crore

Net profit of Investment & Precision Castings declined 76.32% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.62% to Rs 22.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 9.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.17% to Rs 92.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 115.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales22.9924.62 -7 92.51115.89 -20 OPM %14.9614.95 -12.3617.21 - PBDT1.812.83 -36 5.5615.78 -65 PBT0.341.31 -74 -1.039.61 PL NP0.271.14 -76 -0.679.98 PL

First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 17:37 IST

