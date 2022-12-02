Ministry of Coal to conduct investors conclaves around the country

The Ministry of Coal plans to conduct a series of investors' conclave at several locations across India and has already organized such conclaves at Indore and Mumbai which saw very good participation from the prospective bidders indicating the enthusiasm among bidders regarding the ongoing commercial coal mines auction.

The Ministry has launched the process for auction of 133 coal mines under 6th round of commercial auctions and eight coal mines under 2nd attempt of 5th tranche of commercial auctions. These 141 coal mines are from the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal and are having cumulative PRC of ~305 MTPA.

