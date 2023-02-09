India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 27.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.36% to Rs 553.70 crore

Net profit of India Glycols rose 27.99% to Rs 30.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.36% to Rs 553.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 795.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.553.70795.0512.066.8646.5751.3425.1331.3430.7324.01

