India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 27.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.36% to Rs 553.70 croreNet profit of India Glycols rose 27.99% to Rs 30.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.36% to Rs 553.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 795.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales553.70795.05 -30 OPM %12.066.86 -PBDT46.5751.34 -9 PBT25.1331.34 -20 NP30.7324.01 28
