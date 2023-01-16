JUST IN
India's Wholesale Price Inflation At 4.95% In December 2022

India's annual wholesale price index (WPI) inflation for the month of December 2022 eased to 4.95%, at a 22-month low, mainly due to fall in prices of food articles and crude petroleum, according to the data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation was 5.85% in November 2022 and 14.27% in December 2021.

Prices of Non-food Articles (1.49%) and Minerals (1.02%) increased in December, 2022 as compared to November, 2022. Prices of Food Articles (3.16%) and Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (10.81%) declined in December, 2022 as compared to November, 2022.

The WPI Inflation slipped below 5% for the first time since February 2021, when it was at 4.83%.

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 12:46 IST

