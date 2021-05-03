India Merchandise Exports Jump To USD30.21 billion In April

-
India's merchandise exports in April 2021 was USD 30.21 billion, an increase of 197.03% over USD 10.17 billion in April 2020 and an increase of 16.03% over USD 26.04 billion in April 2019. India's merchandise imports in April 2021 was USD 45.45 billion, with an increase of 165.99% over USD 17.09 billion in April 2020 and an increase of 7.22% over USD 42.39 billion in April 2019. India is thus a net importer in April 2021 with a trade deficit of USD 15.24 billion, which increased by 120.34% over trade deficit of USD 6.92 billion in April 2020 and declined by 6.81% over trade deficit of USD 16.35 billion in April 2019.
In April 2021, the value of non-petroleum exports was USD 26.85 billion, registering a positive growth of 200.62% over USD 8.93 billion in April 2020 and a positive growth of 19.44% over USD 22.48 billion in April 2019. The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April 2021 was USD 23.51 billion, registering a positive growth of 164.28% over USD 8.90 billion in April 2020 and a positive growth of 19.89% over USD 19.61 billion in April 2019.
In April 2021, Oil imports was USD 10.8 billion, a positive growth of 132.26% compared to USD 4.65 billion in April 2020 and a negative growth of 6.62 compared to USD 11.56 billion in April 2019. Non-oil imports in April 2021 was estimated at USD 34.65 billion, showing an increase of 178.6% compared to USD 12.44 billion in April 2020 and an increase of 12.42% compared to USD 30.82 billion in April 2019.
