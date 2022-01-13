India New Covid Cases Hit Nearly 2.5 Lakh Mark

India's Covid-19 cases continue to surge as 2,47,417 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. With the administration of over 76 lakh Doses (76,32,024) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 154.61 Cr (1,54,61,39,465) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. A total of 84,825 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,47,15,361.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 95.59%. India's Active Caseload is presently at 11,17,531. Active cases constitute 3.08% of the country's total Positive Cases.

