India Ratings places credit ratings of India Glycols on RWP

India Glycols announced that India Ratings and Research has placed Company's Long-term Issuer Ratings of 'IND A-' on Rating Watch Positive ("RWP").
The instrument-wise ratings are as follows:
Term Loan (Rs 452.43 crore)- IND A-/ RWP (Placed on RWP) Proposed term loan (Rs 200 crore) - IND A-/ RWP (Placed on RWP) Fund-based limit (Rs 415 crore) - IND A-/RWP/IND A2+/RWP (Placed on RWP) Non-fund-based limit (Rs 1,153.35 crore) - IND A-/RWP/IND A2+/RWP (Placed on RWP)
