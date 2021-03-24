India Grid Trust to raise up to Rs 1283.65 cr via rights issue

Rights issue to open on 06 April

The Board of IndiGrid Investment Managers acting in the capacity of Investment Manager to India Grid Trust at its meeting held on 23 March 2021 has approved the following -

a. Instrument: Units of India Grid Trust

b. Total number of Units and Rights Issue size: up to 116,695,404 Units for amount aggregating to Rs 1,283.65 crore

c. Rights Issue Price: Rs 110.00 per Unit.

d. Record date: 30 March 2021 for the purpose of determining the unitholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the Rights Issue (the Eligible Unitholders).

e. Rights Issue period:

1. Rights Issue Opening Date: 06 April 2021.

2. Rights Issue Closing Date: 13 April 2021

f. Outstanding Units:



1. As of the date of the letter of offer: 583,483,081 Units.2. Immediately after the Issue: 700,178,485 Units.

g. Rights entitlement ratio: 1:5 (1 lot for every 5 lots held by the Eligible Unitholders of IndiGrid, as on the record date).

