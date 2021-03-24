Dalmia Bharat announced start of commercial production of Line II at BCW unit

-
ALSO READ
PM dedicates Haldia LPG import terminal and Dobhi - Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section to nation
Dalmia Bharat Q3 PAT soars to Rs 182 cr
Star Cement tumbles over 4% in eight sessions
Dalmia Bharat update on proposed restructuring of subsidiary and step down subsidiaries
Dalmia Bharat gallops after Q2 PAT soars 544% YoY
-
Dalmia Bharat announced that its wholly owned subsidiary - Dalmia Cement (Bharat) has commenced commercial production of Line II having a capacity of 2.25 Million Tons at it Bengal Cement Works(BCW) unit in West Midnapore in the state of West Bengal.
This addition will increase the overall capacity of the BCW unit to 4 million tons per annum.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU