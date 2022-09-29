India records 4,272 new Covid cases in a day

India's COVID-19 case tally increased by 4,272 in a day to reach 4,45,83,360, while active cases have declined to 40,750 according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll has reached 5,28,611 with 27 more deaths, including 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data showed. Active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.72 per cent, the health ministry said.

