JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Sensex slips 301 pts, Nifty below 16,950 mark, metal stocks lose shine
Business Standard

India And Netherlands To Strengthen Bilateral Efforts To Increase Mutual Investment Activities

Capital Market 

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and The Embassy of The Kingdom of The Netherlands officially signed the Joint Statement to formalize the bilateral Fast-Track Mechanism (FTM) between India and The Netherlands. Invest India, the national investment promotion and facilitation agency, is the executing body of the bilateral FTM. The Ambassador of The Netherlands to India, Marten van den Berg, and Secretary, DPIIT, Anurag Jain, formally signed and exchanged the Joint Statement on 27th September 2022.

The bilateral FTM between India and The Netherlands aims to serve as a platform for faster resolution of investment cases of Dutch companies operating in India. The mechanism functions in close collaboration between DPIIT, respective ministries and departments, Invest India and the Embassy of The Netherlands. The mechanism will strengthen and assist bilateral efforts to increase mutual investment activities, as well as support and develop business cooperation between companies in both the countries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 14:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU