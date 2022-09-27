India And Japan Committed Towards Further Strengthening Special Strategic And Global Partnership

-
ALSO READ
Government committed to create a robust and self-reliant logistics system
Strengthening of long term strategic partnership with India is one of the key priorities of Uzbekistan
Easy Trip Planners announces strategic partnership with magicpin
Inery blockchain closes strategic partnership and investment with Truth Ventures Fund
India Bond Yields Climb To 3-Year High Strengthening Case For RBI Rate Hike
-
The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on further deepening bilateral relations. They also discussed a number of regional and global issues. The leaders renewed their commitment towards further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and in working together in the region and in various international groupings and institutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU