India And Japan Committed Towards Further Strengthening Special Strategic And Global Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida. Prime Minister conveyed his deepest condolences for the demise of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on further deepening bilateral relations. They also discussed a number of regional and global issues. The leaders renewed their commitment towards further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and in working together in the region and in various international groupings and institutions.

