India Reports Around 2.64 Lakh Daily Covid-19 Cases

India reported 2,64,202 new Covid-19 cases yesterday. A total of 1,09,345 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,48,24,706. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 95.20%. India's Active Caseload is presently at 12,72,073.

Active cases constitute 3.48% of the country's total Positive Cases. The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,87,457 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 69.90 Cr (69,90,99,084) cumulative tests. While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 11.83% and the Daily Positivity rate also reported to be 14.78%.

