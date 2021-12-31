India's Agricultural And Processed Food Exports Growing At Good Pace

-
India's agricultural and processed food exports have grown at a steady pace in the last decade notwithstanding several logistical challenges faced in the global trade of the commodities. Exports of agricultural and processed food products under Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) basket rose to USD 20,674 million (Rs 15,30,50 crore) during 2020-21, from USD 17,321 million (Rs 83,484 crore) in 2011-12, according to data by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S).
Non-Basmati Rice has emerged as India's top export item among the many agricultural and processed food product exports under APEDA basket, contributing close to one fourth of the total exports in 2020-21. Top three products in the APEDA export basket in 2020-21 were Non-Basmati Rice (23.22% share), Basmati Rice (19.44%) and Buffalo Meat (15.34%) and these products together account for 58 per cent of total shipments.
