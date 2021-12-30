RBI Announces Sale Of Government Securities For Rs 24000 Crore

The Government of India has announced the sale (re-issue) of Government Stock through auctions to be held on December 31, 2021. This sale includes GOI FRB 2028 (Rs 4000 crores), 6.10% GS 2031 (Rs 13000 crore), 6.95% GS 2061 (Rs 7000 crore). The underwriting auction will be conducted through multiple price-based method on December 31, 2021 (Friday).

PDs may submit their bids for ACU auction electronically through Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) System between 9:00 A. M. and 9:30 A. M. on the date of underwriting auction.

