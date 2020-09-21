India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Crosses 80%

India has crossed the significant landmark of more than 80% national Recovery Rate for Covid-19. On a continuous stretch of high recoveries, India has also reported more than 90,000 recoveries for the third day in succession. A total of 93,356 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, noted a latest update from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today.

The total recovered cases are close 44 lakh (43,96,399) today. India tops the global figure of total recoveries. It accounts for more than 19% of the world total.

