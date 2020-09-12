India's forex reserves rises to US$ 542.013 billion as on 4 September 2020

-
ALSO READ
India's forex reserves rises to US$ 537.548 billion as on 21 August 2020
India's forex reserves jumps by US$ 3.01 billion in the week ended 22 May
India's forex reserves jumps by US$ 1.726 billion in the week ended 15 May
India's forex reserves rises to US$ 476.48 billion as on 10 April 2020
India's forex reserves rises to US$ 479.57 billion as on 17 April 2020
-
India's forex reserves moves up by US$ 0.582 billion in the week ended 4 SeptemberIndia's foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 0.58 billion to US$ 542.01 billion in the week ended 4 September 2020. The foreign exchange reserves had stood at US$ 541.43 a week ago.
Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets moved up to US$ 498.36 billion in the week ended 4 September 2020 from US$ 498.09 billion a week ago.
The gold asset also improved to US$ 37.52 billion from US$ 37.20 billion a week ago.
SDRs were flat at US$ 1.48 billion in the week ended 4 September 2020.
India's foreign exchange reserves declined by US$ 64.21 billion over March 2020, while jumped US$ 112.41 billion over a year ago level.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU