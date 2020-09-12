India's forex reserves rises to US$ 542.013 billion as on 4 September 2020

India's forex reserves moves up by US$ 0.582 billion in the week ended 4 September

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by US$ 0.58 billion to US$ 542.01 billion in the week ended 4 September 2020. The foreign exchange reserves had stood at US$ 541.43 a week ago.

Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets moved up to US$ 498.36 billion in the week ended 4 September 2020 from US$ 498.09 billion a week ago.

The gold asset also improved to US$ 37.52 billion from US$ 37.20 billion a week ago.

SDRs were flat at US$ 1.48 billion in the week ended 4 September 2020.

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by US$ 64.21 billion over March 2020, while jumped US$ 112.41 billion over a year ago level.

