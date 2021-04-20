India's Daily Covid-19 Cases Come In At 2.60 Lakh Mark

India's daily Covid-19 cases are showing a rising trend though the cases eased yesterday after a sharp spike above 270000 lakh mark. A total of 259170 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 77.67% of the new cases. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 58,924. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 28,211 while Delhi reported 23,686 new cases.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)