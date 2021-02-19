India's Crude Oil Production Down 5.61% This Fiscal

India's Crude oil production during January,2021 was 2572.69 TMT which is 7.95% lower than target and 4.60% lower when compared with January, 2020. Cumulative crude oil production during April-January, 2020-21 was 25554.85 TMT which is 5.54% and 5.61% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Natural gas production during January,2021 was 2550.62 MMSCM which is 19.20% lower than the monthly target and 2.21% lower when compared with January, 2020. Cumulative natural gas production during April-January, 2020-21 was 23679.54 MMSCM which is 14.05% and 10.40% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

