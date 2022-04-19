India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 186.72 Cr.

-
India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.72 Cr (1,86,72,15,865) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,27,79,246 sessions. COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.47 Cr (2,47,06,692) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 1,85,860 precaution doses have been administered so far. India's Active caseload currently stands at 11,860. Active cases stand at 0.03%. Recovery Rate currently at 98.76%.
