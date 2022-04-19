India's sugar export jumps 65% YoY in 2021-22

The country's sugar exports exceeded 10 million tons for the first time.

India's sugar exports jumped 65% in 2021-22 corresponding to previous year. This was despite logistical challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic, Ministry of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said.

The sugar export has surged 291% from $1,177 million in financial year 2013-14 to four $4600 million in the last financial year. It has exceeded 10 million tonnes for the first time.

Highlighting this achievement in a tweet, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the government's policies are helping farmers increase their income by tapping global markets.

The Ministry added that country exported sugar worth $1965 million in 2019-20, which rose to $2790 million US dollars in 2020-21 and $4600 million US dollars in 2021-22.

India exported sugar to 121 countries across the globe. India is the world's second-largest sugar producer after Brazil.

"The record exports would enable the sugar producers to reduce their stocks and would also benefit the sugarcane farmers, as the increased demand for Indian sugar is likely to improve their realizations," Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

