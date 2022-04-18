India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 186.54 Cr

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.54 Cr (1,86,54,94,355) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,27,52,392 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 2.43 Cr (2,43,55,282) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards. 1,62,532 precaution doses have been administered so far.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)