India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 219.41 Cr

Capital Market 

The health ministry reported 219.41 cr Total Vaccine doses (94.97 cr Second Dose and 21.92 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. 3,76,787 doses were administered in last 24 hours. India's Active caseload currently stands at 25,968. Active cases stand at 0.06%. Recovery Rate currently stands at 98.76%. 2,417 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,40,79,485. 1,946 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 10:43 IST

