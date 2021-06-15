Vegetable Oil Imports Spike In May

India's import of vegetable oils (including edible oils and non-edible oils) rose to 1.24 million tonnes (mt) during May compared with 0.74 mt in May last year, up 68%, media reports noted. The overall import of vegetable oils during November-May stood at 7.67 mt compared with 7.06 mt in the year-ago period, recording a rise of around 8.60%.

Imports of soybean oil increased to 1.64 mt during November-May against 1.57 mt in the year-ago period, up around 4%. Palm oil imports stood at 4.56 million tonnes (mt) (including crude palm oil and RBD palmolein) during November-May 2020-21 compared 3.67 mt in the corresponding period a year ago, up around 24%.

