Vegetable Oil Imports Spike In May

-
ALSO READ
Vegetable Oil Imports Slide 8% In January
SEA Says India's Oilmeal Exports See Sharp Spurt In December 2020
Government Announces Special Kharif Programme Which Will Bring Additional 6.37 Lakh Hectare Area Under Oilseeds
Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils becomes one of India's most Preferred Cooking Oil Brands
Coromandel Agro Products and Oils standalone net profit rises 392.31% in the December 2020 quarter
-
India's import of vegetable oils (including edible oils and non-edible oils) rose to 1.24 million tonnes (mt) during May compared with 0.74 mt in May last year, up 68%, media reports noted. The overall import of vegetable oils during November-May stood at 7.67 mt compared with 7.06 mt in the year-ago period, recording a rise of around 8.60%.
Imports of soybean oil increased to 1.64 mt during November-May against 1.57 mt in the year-ago period, up around 4%. Palm oil imports stood at 4.56 million tonnes (mt) (including crude palm oil and RBD palmolein) during November-May 2020-21 compared 3.67 mt in the corresponding period a year ago, up around 24%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU