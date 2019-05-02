India's Gold Demand Spurts 5% To 159 Tonne In First Quarter

India's gold demand increased 5% to 159 tonne in first quarter of this year, on fall in prices that boosted sales during wedding season, a (WGC) report stated.

The WGC's 'Q1 Gold Demand Trends' report noted that in terms of value, there was a 13% growth during the quarter at Rs 47,010 crore compared to Rs 41,680 crore in the same period last year. A lower rupee gold price in late February/early March coincided with the traditional gold-buying wedding season, lifting demand in to 125.4t (+5% y-o-y) - the highest Q1 since 2015.

