Eight Core Industries Growth Hits Five Month High In March

The comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the (IIP). The combined Index of stood at 145.0 in March, 2019, which was 4.7 per cent higher as compared to the index of March, 2018 - recording its best performance in five months. Its cumulative growth during April to March, 2018-19 was 4.3 percent.

Coal: Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 9.1 per cent in March, 2019 over March, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 7.3 percent during April to March, 2018-19over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil: Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 6.2 per cent in March, 2019 over March, 2018. Its cumulative index declined by 4.1 percent during April to March, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas: The Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 1.4 per cent in March, 2019 over March, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 0.8 percent during April to March, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Refinery Products: Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 percent) increased by 4.3 percent in March, 2019 over March, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 3.1 percent during April to March, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers: Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 4.3 percent in March, 2019 over March, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 0.3 per cent during April to March, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel: Steel production (weight: 17.92 percent) increased by 6.7 per cent in March, 2019 over March, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 4.7 percent during April to March, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement: Cement production (weight: 5.37 percent) increased by 15.7 per cent in March, 2019 over March, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 13.3 percent during April to March, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity: Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 percent) increased by 1.4 percent in March, 2019 over March, 2018. Its cumulative index increased by 5.1 percent during April to March, 2018-19 over the corresponding period of previous year.

