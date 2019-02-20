India's fuel product sales rises 6.4% to 18.34 million tonnes in January 2019

sales up 3.2% to 176.15 million tonnes in April-January FY2019

India's fuel product consumption or sales improved 6.4% to 18.34 mt in January 2019 over a year ago. Diesel sales increased 6.2% to 7.07 mt, petrol 13.2% to 2.37 mt, LPG 11.1% to 2.31 mt and others 26.5% to 0.94 mt. The consumption of bitumen also moved up 15.1% to 0.66 mt, 4.1% to 0.74 mt, (LDO) 17.4% to 0.06 mt and 0.0% to 0.58 mt. However, the consumption of kerosene declined 16.7% to 0.27 mt, petcoke 2.9% to 1.74 mt, lubes/greases 5.3% to 0.33 mt and naphtha 1.2% to 1.26 mt in January 2019.

Consumption or sales of increased 3.2% to 176.15 mt in April-January 2019 over April-January 2018. Sales of other products increased 30.3% to 8.73 mt, diesel 3.0% to 69.19 mt, petrol 8.2% to 23.45 mt, naphtha 10.9% to 11.82 mt, and LPG 5.7% to 20.44 mt. Consumption of moved up 9.6% to 6.93 mt, bitumen 13.1% to 5.21 mt, lubes/greases 6.0% to 3.24 mt and LDO 15.4% to 0.49 mt. However, the consumption of petcoke declined 16.3% to 18.28 mt, kerosene 11.0% to 2.89 mt and 3.7% to 5.46 mt in April-January 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)